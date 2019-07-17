Coles spokesperson denies Little Shop promotion contradicts plastic bag ban

Coles have denied their latest miniature toy promotion contradicts a ban on single-use plastic bags.

The supermarket giant launched their new range of the highly-popular Little Shop promotion on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Martine Alpins said the collectibles “weren’t for everyone” and the situation was “completely different” to banning single-use plastic bags.

“These aren’t single use, they’re something our customers have got an ongoing enjoyment with,” she told Tom Elliott.

“They are something that we have found people have held on to.

“But we completely understand that they’re not for everyone, if you don’t want them there are plenty of people who do.

“We see it as something completely different and we are completely committed to sustainability.”

