Coles staff told they’ll receive a call to stop working if they send emails after-hours

Colleagues who email Coles chief executive Steven Cain after-hours have been told they will receive a call asking them to stop working in a bid to help provide staff with a healthier work-life balance.

It comes amid concern about the “blurred line” between work and home, which was only exacerbated by lockdown.

Dr Jim Stanford, Director of the Australia Institute’s Centre for Future Work, said doing extra work at home wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Where it crosses the line is when it is expected,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock