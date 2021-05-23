3AW
Collingwood CEO discusses the latest on Pies presidency and board turmoil

9 hours ago
3AW Football
Collingwood’s CEO Mark Anderson joined 3AW Football to discuss the latest on the politics of the club.

Anderson said members should have a voice and will be voting on the next board positions.

He also spoke to the team about:

  • Mark Korda’s meeting with the member on Friday who is collecting signatures to see an EGM happen
  • Bucks contract
  • The Bridie O’Donnell appointment
  • The board situation
  • Jeff Browne

Press PLAY for the whole interview on 3AW Football

