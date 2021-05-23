Collingwood CEO discusses the latest on Pies presidency and board turmoil

Collingwood’s CEO Mark Anderson joined 3AW Football to discuss the latest on the politics of the club.

Anderson said members should have a voice and will be voting on the next board positions.

He also spoke to the team about:

Mark Korda’s meeting with the member on Friday who is collecting signatures to see an EGM happen

Bucks contract

The Bridie O’Donnell appointment

The board situation

Jeff Browne

