Collingwood CEO’s message to fans after ‘tough’ few days

Collingwood CEO Mark Anderson has acknowledged the frustration of some Magpies fans in the final days of the trade period.

He told Sportsday hosts Sam McClure and Matt Granland there were many factors at play this year and numerous difficult decisions to be made.

“Trade periods in any year are really difficult… so this year was no different. It was a tough week for everybody, no doubt.

“I think one of the things we did over the trade period rightly or wrongly was to not comment as the process unfolded, and that was out of respect for those involved.

“Whether that’s the right thing or wrong thing, history will be the judge.”

As for fans who felt blindsided, he said it was “tough” to say goodbye to players who were leaving the club, and it was not done lightly.

“The key is that this is part of a strategy, this is not something that just emerged in the last couple of days of a trade week.

“We do understand we need to get better, we are striving for continuous improvement.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images