Collingwood in crisis: Mark Korda’s message for Jeff Browne

8 mins ago
Article image for Collingwood in crisis: Mark Korda’s message for Jeff Browne

Under-siege Collingwood president Mark Korda has broken his silence in an interview with Neil Mitchell.

The Magpies are in crisis with:

  • The new president facing a coup led by AFL powerbroker Jeff Browne
  • Board upheaval, including billionaire vice-president Alex Waislitz quitting suddenly yesterday
  • An unsigned coach, Nathan Buckley, overseeing a team in dramatic decline

And all the while, the shadow of Eddie McGuire, the ex-president who was forced into quitting amid controversy and waves of infuriated fans who were disgruntled with his over-long tenure, looms large.

In a wide-ranging interview on 3AW, Korda insisted the club was in good hands.

Neil Mitchell: Is a message for Jeff Browne or anyone else who might be considering a coup?

Korda: “That’s not in the best interests of the Collingwood Football Club.”

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell grill Mark Korda, including questions on:
– Nathan Buckley’s future
– A potential presidency coup
– McGuire’s role in the current landscape

