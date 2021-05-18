Collingwood in crisis: Mark Korda’s message for Jeff Browne
Under-siege Collingwood president Mark Korda has broken his silence in an interview with Neil Mitchell.
The Magpies are in crisis with:
- The new president facing a coup led by AFL powerbroker Jeff Browne
- Board upheaval, including billionaire vice-president Alex Waislitz quitting suddenly yesterday
- An unsigned coach, Nathan Buckley, overseeing a team in dramatic decline
And all the while, the shadow of Eddie McGuire, the ex-president who was forced into quitting amid controversy and waves of infuriated fans who were disgruntled with his over-long tenure, looms large.
In a wide-ranging interview on 3AW, Korda insisted the club was in good hands.
Neil Mitchell: Is a message for Jeff Browne or anyone else who might be considering a coup?
Korda: “That’s not in the best interests of the Collingwood Football Club.”
