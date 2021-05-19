Collingwood in crisis: New board member Dr Bridie O’Donnell responds to haters

Collingwood’s latest addition to the club’s embattled board denies she became a Magpies member after being approached to join.

Former international cyclist Dr Bridie O’Donnell has replaced wealthy businessman Alex Waislitz, who quit suddenly yesterday.

Angry Magpie fans have hit social media and talkback lines claiming Dr O’Donnell only became a member when she was approached to run, highlighting a tweet from 2010 in which Dr O’Donnell appeared to identify as a St Kilda supporter.

She today confirmed to Neil Mitchell she only joined as a club member last year.

But Dr O’Donnell denied that happened after a board approach and, after some initial dodging and diving, explained her reasonably short history as an AFL fan after coming to Victoria from interstate.

“For people who are really are rusted on, I totally get why they don’t see that that’s something that aligns with how they think about it,” she said.

“But this is about working through with a really amazing group of people on the board, how we’re going to support the club, the members, the employees implement all the recommendations from the Do Better report.

“People who are concerned I’m not enough of a fan, I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to change their mind, but I’m going to do my best for the club.”

Dr O’Donnell also mounted a strong case for renaming the men’s competition AFLM, but stopped short of saying she wanted it renamed.

Press PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell’s full interview with Dr Bridie O’Donnell

Image: Twitter / Bridie O’Donnell