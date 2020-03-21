Collingwood staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Collingwood Football Club has confirmed one of its staff members has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The club has released a statement saying that the person returned from overseas and is now in isolation.

The staff member has not made contact with the football department.

Read the full statement below:

A Collingwood staff member who was recently overseas has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In accordance with government protocols, the staff member has been in isolation since returning to Australia. He is recovering at home and being monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Due to quarantine requirements, the staff member has at no point been in any contact with players or staff members at Collingwood since returning and has therefore presented no transmission risk to the club.

The staff member will not return to the Holden Centre until medically cleared to do so.