Collingwood’s new footy boss opens up on first months: ‘It’s been different’

3 hours ago
3AW Football
New Collingwood football manager Graham Wright has told 3AW Football about his first months in the job, and insists speculation about a Collingwood downfall has been exaggerated.

Wright said he hadn’t been blindsided in his first few months at Collingwood but “it has been different.”

The team spoke to Wright about:

  • His first 12 weeks on the job
  • Collingwood’s trade period and list
  • Salary cap
  • Quality of recruits
  • Mason Cox being dropped from tonight’s game
  • Jonathon Patton’s retirement

News
