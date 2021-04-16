Collingwood’s new footy boss opens up on first months: ‘It’s been different’
New Collingwood football manager Graham Wright has told 3AW Football about his first months in the job, and insists speculation about a Collingwood downfall has been exaggerated.
Wright said he hadn’t been blindsided in his first few months at Collingwood but “it has been different.”
The team spoke to Wright about:
- His first 12 weeks on the job
- Collingwood’s trade period and list
- Salary cap
- Quality of recruits
- Mason Cox being dropped from tonight’s game
- Jonathon Patton’s retirement
Image: Getty