Collingwood’s new footy boss opens up on first months: ‘It’s been different’

New Collingwood football manager Graham Wright has told 3AW Football about his first months in the job, and insists speculation about a Collingwood downfall has been exaggerated.

Wright said he hadn’t been blindsided in his first few months at Collingwood but “it has been different.”

The team spoke to Wright about:

His first 12 weeks on the job

Collingwood’s trade period and list

Salary cap

Quality of recruits

Mason Cox being dropped from tonight’s game

Jonathon Patton’s retirement

