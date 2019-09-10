3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Comedian Dara O’Briain stops..

Comedian Dara O’Briain stops by to chat anything BUT his tour!

4 hours ago
Ross and John

He’s renowned for his witty and provocative humor.

Comedian, Television Presenter and Author, Dara O’Briain stopped by to chat about… well anything!

Dara is in town for his Voice of Reason show, which has been on tour since February 2018 and seen him travel across the globe entertaining the masses.

Here’s a few things they touched on:

  • Brexit
  • Cricket
  • The Catholic Church
  • ‘Political correctness’
  • Being Irish
  • And plenty more!

Click PLAY below to hear his FULL chat with Ross and John

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332