Comedian Dara O’Briain stops by to chat anything BUT his tour!

He’s renowned for his witty and provocative humor.

Comedian, Television Presenter and Author, Dara O’Briain stopped by to chat about… well anything!

Dara is in town for his Voice of Reason show, which has been on tour since February 2018 and seen him travel across the globe entertaining the masses.

Here’s a few things they touched on:

Brexit

Cricket

The Catholic Church

‘Political correctness’

Being Irish

And plenty more!

