Comedy festival director defends decision to ditch Barry Humphries’ name from award

Melbourne International Comedy Festival director Susan Provan has passionately defended the decision to scrap Barry Humphries name from the festival’s biggest award.

The Barry, which honoured the festival’s best show, will be renamed the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.

Susan Provan said comments Humphries made about transgender people last year were “appalling”.

“We can call our awards whatever we like,” Susan Provan said.

“We’re making a change.

“Things change all the time.”

