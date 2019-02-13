Comedy legend John Cleese unleashes millions of fans to get Manuel in the All Star Mile

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Comedy legend John Cleese has issued a call to arms to his millions of fans in a bid to get a horse named after a Fawlty Towers character voted into the All Star Mile.

Ross Stevenson told The Rumour File yesterday that Gary Lechte, owner of All Star Mile aspirant Manuel, had enlisted the help of his friend Cleese to get the horse entered.

The All Star Mile, a $5 million horse race that will be run for the first time on March 16, is the first race in Australia for which the field of runners will be determined by popular vote.

And the chances of Manuel, named after the waiter in Fawlty Towers, receiving enough votes increased dramatically this morning with three tweets.

“There’s a strange horse race in Australia where the Oz public vote online for the participants,” Cleese tweeted to his 5.65 million followers.

“One of the horses is called Manuel after my dear friend Andrew Sachs. Bless him.

“If you are an Australian citizen do the right thing and vote for him.”

Manuel burst into All Star Mile calculations with a front-running victory in the C F Orr Stakes last week.

You can vote for the All Star Mile here.

CURRENT TOP 10 VOTING (Racing authorities can enter four horses on top of the top 10 votegetters)

The Autumn Sun – 8662

Urban Ruler – 8158

Grunt – 5677

Alizee – 4292

Foundry – 4276

Man of His Word – 4261

Moss ‘n’ Dale – 4242

Material Man – 4219

Mr Money Bags – 4177

Extra Brut – 3984