Commander of COVID-19 testing says confidence is growing about cluster management

Victoria’s commander of COVID-19 testing says he’s not going to be pressured into giving a time frame on when Melbourne can be released from its crippling lockdown.

There have been no new cases of coronavirus recorded in Victoria, or deaths, in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average has dropped to just 3.6, adding to speculation Daniel Andrews will move today to reveal the long-awaited next steps for restrictions easing.

The delay in announcements has created anger, but Jeroen Weimar says further testing is needed.

“I’ve got three or four different labs working on these results at the moment and they’ll all come through over the next few hours,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’ll formulate our advice over that time and give that advice to government.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)