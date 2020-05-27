Workers v bosses: ‘One of the most optimistic interviews’ Neil Mitchell has conducted

“I think that’s one of the most optimistic conversations I’ve had with two people in positions power.”

That was Neil Mitchell’s reaction at the conclusion of an interview between to two people hoping to revolutionise the relationship between workers and bosses.

Six months ago, a round-table between ACTU secretary and Sally McManus and Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO James Pearson would have been billed as a fiery debate.

But a lot has changed in 2020.

There’s a push for a new industrial agreement — a consensus — to get business and employee groups working together to fix the economy.

“There are promising signs that the adults are back in charge, in business and the unions,” Neil said.

Click PLAY to hear how the discussion and brainstorm unfolded