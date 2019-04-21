Common ‘reason’ for avoiding flu vaccine isn’t based on any fact

Australian researchers have found well less than half of pregnant women are getting the flu vaccine.

The figure, just 39 per cent, has concerned the medical profession.

Stacey Rowe, from the department of health and human services, said one of the most common ‘reasons’ for avoiding it wasn’t based on any fact.

“The flu vaccine can’t give you the flu,” she said on 3AW Breakfast.

“It’s known to be very safe and very effective.

“Although those concerns might be there, it’s important from pregnant women to realise that it is indeed very safe.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW