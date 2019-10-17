3AW
Commonwealth Bank customers experiencing nationwide outages

4 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
COMMONWEALTH BANK

There are major technical issues affecting the Commonwealth Bank around Australia.

Customers nationally are reporting having trouble using their cards, transferring between their accounts and using online banking.

Some branches are even being forced to close their doors to customers as they work on the issue.

The bank is urgently investigating the problems.

It released an audio grab, apologising for the issue.

Click PLAY below to hear it

Image: Getty/William West

