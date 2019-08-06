Rumour confirmed: Community centre in Melbourne’s west vandalised with swastikas and racist slurs

First on the Rumour File

A community centre in Werribee has been vandalised with racist slurs and swastikas.

The Duncans Road building was graffitied in the early hours of Monday morning, and windows and doors were also smashed.

Police were called to the site of the vandalism at 8.50am on Monday.

An investigation into the racist graffiti remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.