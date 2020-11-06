Community groups rejoice over the return of the Bunnings sausage sizzle

As the news broke this week that the Bunnings sausage sizzles would be coming back to stores across Victoria, community groups who use them to fundraise were especially happy.

Bunnings CEO Deb Poole told Dee Dee Dunleavy the reaction to the news had been fantastic.

“As you know the community groups who use these to fundraise have been on hold for so long, it’s really exciting to be able to get back and support them.

“We know the public loves a sausage, but again the fact they can show their support is something they are really looking forward to as well.

“Community groups are so overwhelmed at being able to come back.”

They are hoping to return in Melbourne stores in early December, and regional stores from 14 November.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview.

Image: iStock