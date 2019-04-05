Community responds in heartwarming fashion to simple police warnings

Police have been left heartwarmed by the community’s response to a simple warning they’d given.

Officers left notices on the windshields of cars at Laverton Station on Thursday, warning them about a recent spike in number plate thefts.

They arrived back at the station on Friday and noticed several people had written thank you notes in response.

Police offered to provide one way plate screws free of charge to help combat the spate in thefts.

Transit Safety Division Sergeant Eran Jansz said close to 20,000 number plates were stolen in 2018, prompting the initiative.

“When you start looking at the figures, it’s quite a lot,” he told 3AW Drive.

“Our initiative is to reduce that number (of plate thefts) and put these preventive measures out there.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Drive