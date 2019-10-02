Commuters feel the squeeze as evening peak overcrowding worsens

Commuters in Melbourne are feeling the squeeze, with new data today revealing evening peak trains are becoming increasingly overcrowded.

The Department of Transport’s most recent annual passenger load survey found almost 10 per cent of commuters squeeze onto overcrowded evening peak services, up from 7.6 per cent last year.

According to the data collected in May, every day there are an average of 20 overcrowded evening peak trains, which have more than 900 passengers on board.

In May 2018, this figure was 15 evening services.

But it’s not all bad news.

During the morning peak, 10 per cent of commuters are on overcrowded services, down from 13.6 per cent last year.

The Cragieburn line is Melborne’s most overcrowded, with one-in-five peak trains on the line packed beyond the 900 passenger capacity.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the new data illustrates why his government is on an infrastructure blitz.

“This survey just demonstrates why it’s important we get on and deliver on all of the promises we made at the last election,” he said.

But opposition leader Michael O’Brien said the Metro Tunnel, which isn’t due to be completed for six years, won’t help commuters now.

“He’s not actually delivering improved services. That’s what people expect,” he said.

