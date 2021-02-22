Compensation package ‘an insult’ to business owners: Ombudsman

The state government has announced a compensation package for small businesses impacted by the five-day snap lockdown.

Eligible businesses and sole traders will receive $2,000 costing the state a total of $143 million with additional $200 regional travel vouchers also being made available.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell says it’s not enough.

“It’s a bit of an insult really when you think about it,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive,

“These are people who have lost a lot of money.

“It’s not reasonable not to give people compensation for what it actually cost them, what they actually lost over those five days.

“It’s not their fault.”

Ms Carnell says the state government have a moral obligation.

“It’s not fair, it’s not ethical, I don’t think it’s moral to do that to people,” she said.

“It doesn’t even come close to covering it.”

