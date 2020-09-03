3AW
Complete social media censorship would open ‘giant can of worms’

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Complete social media censorship would open a “giant can of worms” in Australia, a cyber guru has told 3AW Drive.

It comes amid arrests for allegedly inciting anti-lockdown protests, as well as racist attacks on indigenous footballers and the arrest of two men over alleged threats directed online at a Richmond footballer.

Some are calling for increased penalties for those who are convicted.

But can it be stopped entirely?

“It’s a can of worms,” Nigel Phair, Director of the University of NSW Canberra Cyber, told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

