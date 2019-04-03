Computer glitch blamed for ‘cruel’ delay in crucial death certificates

A computer glitch is being blamed for long delays in processing “Extract Of Death” certificates from the Department of Births Deaths and Marriages.

Neil Mitchell received a red hot tip about the matter on Wednesday.

A recent computer system change is believed to have stalled the process, leaving a backlog of thousands of certificates.

“I’m told they’ve changed the computers – this is what they did at Fines Victoria,” Neil Mitchell explained on 3AW.

“They’ve changed the computers at the department and the new computer system is causing problems, just like it did and still does at Fines Victoria.

“I’m told there is a backlog of thousands and thousands of certificates.

“That means estates can’t be finalised, accounts can’t be closed, bills paid – there’s a lot that cant be done without that certificate.”

Terry Clifton, director at Prestige Funerals, told Neil Mitchell he registered a death on December 22 last year.

The family has only just received the certificate.

“These families are going through enough as it is,” Mr Clifton said.

“To have all these added pressures is just not good enough.”

