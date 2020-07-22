Fears for nursing home residents as coronavirus cases in aged care surge

Image: Google Maps

There are now 383 coronavirus cases linked to 45 aged care facilities across Victoria.

With two deaths linked to aged care overnight — both men in their 90s — concerns that there may be more deaths are growing as the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes surges.

The number of cases linked to St Basil’s in Fawkner has grown by 17 overnight to 69. It’s a steep rise from Monday, when there were only 13 coronavirus cases connected to the nursing home.

Another six cases have also been linked to the Glendale Aged Care facility at Werribee, bringing the cluster at that nursing home to 37.

New cases have also emerged at: Estia Health in Ardeer, Arcare Aged Care in Cragieburn, Estia Health Heidelberg, Baptcare Wyndham Lodge, and Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avendale Heights.

A new outbreak has been identified at Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsythe, with two staff and one resident testing positive to COVID-19.