Concern city travel times will blow out as lockdown rules ease

Trips on major arterials into the CBD are expected to blow out as lockdown rules ease.

When workers return to their offices, trips into the city could take up to half an hour longer than they did before COVID-19.

Transport planner William McDougall says it will all come down to how quickly workers return.

“If there’s a significant return to work, there could be some problems,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Our modelling is suggesting that it could mean up to 20 to 30 minutes additional journey times, if the traffic flows really do blow out.”

But Mr McDougall said the blow out is not inevitable.

In many overseas countries which have quashed virus cases, up to 80 per cent of workers have now returned to their workplaces.

A staged return, and staggered start times, could help take the strain of Melbourne’s roads.

Press PLAY below for more.