Concern over COVID-19 transmission in Melbourne quarantine hotel

Investigations are underway after a highly infectious strain of COVID-19 was transmitted between guests at a quarantine hotel in Melbourne.

Genetic tracing has revealed two guests on the same floor at the Park Royal Hotel, who have no links, have somehow transmitted the same variant of the virus between them.

The infected guests were staying in rooms across the hall from each other.

At this stage, the residents are not believed have breached any infection prevention and control measures, or had contact with staff.

CCTV has been reviewed.

All positive cases have been moved to health hotels and remain in isolation.

“This is a hotel transmission. It is a not community transmission,” Minister Lisa Neville said on Wednesday afternoon.

She said there was an “exceptionally low risk” of any community transmission.