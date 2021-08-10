Concern over students and staff from COVID-19 hotspots returning to regional classrooms

A 3AW Drive listener has expressed concern about students from Melbourne’s north-west being granted exemptions to travel to regional Victoria.

Bacchus Marsh Grammar students returned to the classroom on Wednesday, as the school is part of regional Victoria.

But Paul pointed out a number of students at the school lived at Caroline Springs, Hillside, Taylors Lakes and other suburbs that are currently COVID-19 hotspots in metro Melbourne.

The school told 3AW Drive the Department of Health said students and staff were allowed to cross the metro Melbourne border for education or work purposes.

But students on the Mornington Peninsula, for example, cannot return to the classroom as they are currently in lockdown.

“It just simply doesn’t make any sense,” Tom Elliott said.

