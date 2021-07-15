Concerning contact tracing oversight leaves friend of positive case frustrated and alarmed

A man who had a positive COVID-19 case over for lunch the day after he was infected by the Sydney removalists says he’s still heard nothing from contact tracers.

Bill (not his real name) told Neil Mitchell he was a close contact of the 60-year-old man from the Maribyrnong apartments who tested positive.

“He came here for lunch last Friday, the 9th, the day after the removal guys were in his apartment building,” Bill told Neil Mitchell.

“He stayed about five hours.”

Bill said he spoke with his friend after he’d developed symptoms on Sunday (after visiting his elderly parents who are also now positive) before getting another call late on Monday evening, with the 60-year-old man informing Bill he was COVID-19 positive.

Bill said his friend’s doctor told him isolate and that he’d be contacted by the health department.

He says he still hasn’t heard from them.

“I’ve spent hours on the phone,” he said.

“It’s got to be easier to get an appointment with the Pope, honestly.”

Bill got tested on Tuesday and is negative, but is concerned others may be unaware they need to isolate and get tested.

