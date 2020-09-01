3AW
Concerns about ‘generational scarring’ from COVID-19 lockdown

3 hours ago
There are fears a generation of young Australians may be “scarred” by the educational and social consequences of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

Psychiatrist and former Australian of the Year Patrick McGorry joined Tom Elliott on Tuesday to discuss the mental health of kids.

Professor McGorry also shared his advice to parents who were concerned about the impact the lockdown was having on their children.

