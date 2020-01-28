Concerns about Uluru tourism industry in wake of climbing closure

It’s feared hotel and resort owners working in the shadow of Uluru have been hit by a tourism industry downturn, with prices being slashed by as much as 40 per cent.

But those involved in the industry have queried whether it has anything to do with the closure of the rock for climbing late last year.

“It’s difficult to put an accurate number on it because we’re in the natural low season, anyway,” Matt Cameron-Smith, Managing Director at ATT Kings told 3AW Drive.

“There’s always a drop over the middle of the summer period.”

