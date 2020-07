An in-depth study has found an overwhelming amount of alcohol exposure in the reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise.

There are concerns it glorifies booze consumption and sets a bad example for a large chunk of its young audience.

“We do know that alcohol is the leading cause of death and disability in 15 to 29 year olds,” Dr Jackie Bowden, from the University of Adelaide told 3AW Afternoons.

