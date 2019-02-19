Concerns over availability of Nazi items at Melbourne memorabilia shows

A man who runs an event where Nazi memorabilia has been sold says the issue is “overblown” and there’s no reason items shouldn’t be available to those who want them.

Jeff Pannan says he hadn’t noticed an increase in interest for Nazi items over the 12 years he’d been involved in the Melbourne Arms and Militaria Fair.

There are concerns the memorabilia is inspiring sections of the far-Right movement in Melbourne.

But Mr Pannan said that wasn’t the case.

“We have over 330 tables at our shows and there’s probably only two people that sell this stuff and most of it is all completely legitimate,” he told Neil Mitchell.

He said the only time he’d noticed undesirable types at the events was after the issue had been raised in the mainstream media.

Neil Mitchell says he can’t understand why anybody would want Nazi items.

“It’s massively hurtful to a lot of people,” he said.

“There are people in this town who lived through concentration camps. They survived the Holocaust.

“They have numbers on them.

“You look in their eyes and hear you their stories … why make that worse?”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings