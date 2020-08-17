Concerns over COVID-19 outbreak at Hambleton House

Albert Park residents have voiced concern over a COVID-19 outbreak at Hambleton House.

The supported residential service, which helps house people with mental health issues, has recorded at least a dozen positive coronavirus cases since last week.

The government said it was helping evacuate residents on Monday, but not after Neil Mitchell received a calls from a local who was concerned.

Residents from the facility have been spotted walking to and from the house without masks and going about their business as normal, with security more or less powerless to stop them.

Police are now at the scene.

Residents have been spotted in shops and using public transport, despite the very real risk they have contracted the virus.

Christine Ahern has been following the story for Channel Nine and explained more on 3AW Afternoons.

“It’s a really complex situation,” she said.

