Concerns over growing COVID-19 cluster in South Australia

8 hours ago
Article image for Concerns over growing COVID-19 cluster in South Australia

There are concerns over a growing COVID-19 cluster in South Australia.

It’s grown to 17.

The outbreak has spread through a large family that has members working in high-risk quarantine hotels, aged care and health care, as well as a prison.

Three new cases were confirmed on Sunday, marking South Australia’s first case of community transmission in seven months.

Professor Adrian Esterman, epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, told Neil Mitchell the next few days were critical in stopping the spread.

Click PLAY below to hear him speak with Neil Mitchell

 

