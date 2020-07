There are fears a proposed $498 million redevelopment of the Australian War Memorial will glorify war, rather than honour the fallen.

Brendon Kelson was director of the war memorial in the 1990s and said he was concerned.

“The thing they seem to be forgetting is the memorial is a tribute to those who’ve died on, or as a result, of active service in the nation’s wars,” he told 3AW Drive.

