Concerns over resurgence in illegal puppy trade in Victoria

45 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Concerns over resurgence in illegal puppy trade in Victoria

There are concerns over an illegal puppy trade that’s sprung up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those responsible are selling Bull Terriers, Great Danes and Kelpies at service stations, carparks, parks and public areas near schools.

“We are investigating two separate alleged brokers and breeders,” Steve Cook, senior inspector on RSPCA’s major investigations team, told Neil Mitchell.

“One that is selling puppies in public in the Mitchell Shire, Macedon Ranges and Whittlesea areas and one in the Colac-Otways area.”

Mr Cook stressed people should not buy dogs cheaply at such places as it was likely the dogs were illegally breed, stolen or had health issues.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
