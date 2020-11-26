3AW
Concerns over spate of food delivery rider deaths on Australian roads

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
There are calls for food delivery riders to be given greater training and working conditions following five deaths on the roads in less than two months.

The Transport Workers’ Union told Neil Mitchell the riders, on bicycles and scooters, were under extreme pressure.

“When you squeeze and gouge workers, who are on the road, into the general community, you can see it’s a pretty deadly recipe and we are seeing the consequences of that,” Michael Kaine told 3AW.

He called on the federal government to act.

