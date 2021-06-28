Concerns over the ‘ease’ of getting a heavy vehicle licence in Victoria

Victoria’s peak trucking body has voiced concern and frustration over the ease of obtaining a heavy vehicle licence in the state.

Drivers can get a heavy vehicle licence in a matter of hours, provided they have an existing car licence.

“The industry has been trying to change the system for over 30 years, quite some time, and we keep getting stonewalled,” Peter Anderson, CEO of the Victorian Transport Association, said on 3AW Drive.

He said there were undoubtedly safety risks because of it.

Mr Anderson said the current system wasn’t “training” drivers, simply giving them the legal right to get behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle.

