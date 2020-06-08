Concerns parents will pull children from childcare after government announcement

There’s concern parents will be forced to pull their children out of childcare after the government announced they’ll be forced to pay fees again.

Amanda Rishworth MP, Shadow Minister for Early Childhood Education, told 3AW Drive the Morrison’s government’s announcement that free childcare will end on July 12 will undermine women with children planning to return to work.

“Economists are saying is that it’s going to take years for us to recover from this,” she said.

“I just think it’s very, very premature to be snapping back to the old system.”

