Concerns raised over “fire danger” in Melbourne’s north

Concerns have been raised over long grass near Whittlesea.

3AW listener Chelsie took these photos on Humevale Road on Friday, a day of extreme heat and severe fire danger.

Chelsie told 3AW Mornings it happens every summer.

“It’s shocking,” she said.

“If we don’t maintain our properties, it’s a $1600 fine, yet they can’t even keep their part of the city maintained.

“It’s a fire danger.”

Chelsie said the man in the photo above is 5-foot-9 (175cm) in height.

Click PLAY to hear the full story