How two Victorian towns have responded to COVID-19 being detected in wastewater

COVID-19 fragments have been found in wastewater in two Victorian towns — Benalla and Portland.

Anyone with symptoms has been advised to get tested and isolate while awaiting results, but Portland man Michael Lockwood says he doesn’t think his community has got the message.

“It’s very strange, with all the media coverage on it, the local hospital here is the testing ground and I went past there about 20 minutes ago, and there’s no vehicles in there at all,” he told Neil Mitchell.

In Benalla, however, it’s a different story.

Benalla mayor Danny Claridge says his community knows what they should do if they get sick.

“Here in Benalla it is very clear that if anyone shows any symptoms whatsoever we’re suggesting they get tested.”

The Department of Health and Human Services has urged any Portland and Benalla residents, and any recent visitors to the areas, to get a test if they show any symptoms of coronavirus, and isolate while awaiting test results.

