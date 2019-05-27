Concrete jungle: Green roof push to transform Melbourne’s skyline

A $3 million initiative will see a giant green roof, including shrubs, wildflowers and grasses, on top of 1 Treasury Place.

The plan is to showcase the benefits green roofs and vertical gardens can have on our city.

Councillor Nick Reece, chair of City of Melbourne’s planning portfolio, says there are 800 hectares of roof space that are suitable for a green sanctuary.

“Too put that into perspective, it’s about five times the size of Royal Park, Melbourne biggest park,” says Councillor Reece.

“Green roofs will help with building heating and cooling costs, as well as prevent flash flooding as plants absorb rain that would otherwise go into storm water.

“It will provide a place of tranquility and getaway in our city which is good for our well being.”

