Concrete left dumped on side of Mornington Peninsula freeway for three months

The department of transport is pleading with drivers to report any sign of illegal dumping on the side of roads as soon as they see it.

It comes after 3AW Mornings was alerted to multiple incidents of concrete being left on the side of the road.

A pile of concrete was dumped on the roadside of a freeway entrance on the Mornington Peninsula.

The listener who reported it said it been left dumped on the entrance off Point Nepean Road on Safety Beach for three months.

Another caller sent in a photo of concrete at Cape Schanck on Boneo Road.

Chris Miller from the department of transport immediately swung into action to remove both.

“It’s critical that we get this stuff reported to us,” he said.

“If you ever see something – 13 11 70 is the number.”

