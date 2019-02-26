Confirmed: Bad crop sends bread prices up

First with Neil Mitchell

Bread prices are going up following a bad wheat crop.

The price of about half of the products at Baker Delight will increase by about three per cent, mostly for the premium specialty products.

Rolls will increase in price by about 10 cents, but white and wholemeal loaves will stay the same.

Bakers Delight joint-CEO Elisa Gillespie told Neil Mitchell prices may vary slightly at different bakeries, with franchisees able to set their own prices to make up for increased costs.

