CONFIRMED: Ban on removalists entering Victoria from red zones

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Neil Mitchell’s mail was on the money.

A temporary ban on removalists entering Victoria from COVID-19 red zones will be put in place from midnight.

It comes after removal workers played a significant role in sparking Victoria’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, sending the state into its fifth lockdown.

“For the next two weeks, we’ve got a moratorium on interstate movement of furniture from NSW,” Peter Anderson, CEO of the Victorian Transport Association confirmed on 3AW Mornings.

Picture by Getty iStock.