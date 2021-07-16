3AW
CONFIRMED: Ban on removalists entering Victoria from red zones

3 hours ago
RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Neil Mitchell’s mail was on the money.

A temporary ban on removalists entering Victoria from COVID-19 red zones will be put in place from midnight.

It comes after removal workers played a significant role in sparking Victoria’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, sending the state into its fifth lockdown.

“For the next two weeks, we’ve got a moratorium on interstate movement of furniture from NSW,” Peter Anderson, CEO of the Victorian Transport Association confirmed on 3AW Mornings.

Press PLAY below to hear what’s changed in the rules

Picture by Getty iStock.

