Confirmed COVID-19 case at hairdressing salon

5 hours ago
red-hot tip confirmed

A person working at a hairdressing salon has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Neil Mitchell received a tip about the COVID-19 case from a listener.

Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre has since confirmed a case at UR Next Hairdressing.

All staff at the salon have been tested and are isolating until they get their results.

Contact tracing is also underway.

“It will concern people, because the hair dressers are still open and you can’t avoid getting close to a hairdresser if you’re getting your hair cut,” Neil Mitchell said.

