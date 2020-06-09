Confirmed: Mindless vandals attack botanic gardens upgrade

RUMOUR FILE CONFIRMED

Locals are outraged after mindless vandals attacked a row of new elm trees in Melbourne’s west.

A large section of the grounds at the Williamstown Botanic Gardens have been closed for 12 months for upgrades.

But, as first reported on Ross and John’s Rumour File, it only took a matter of days for morons to ruin it for everyone, snapping the elms at the trunk in a brazen act of vandalism.

“We are deeply saddened to report that four of our young, replacement elms were vandalised and destroyed on Friday night,” the Friends of Williamstown Botanic Gardens facebook page wrote, with the above photos.

“If anyone has any information about this despicable and senseless act, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”