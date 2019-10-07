Update: The 2017 Melbourne Cup has been stolen

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

The 2017 Melbourne Cup has been reported stolen.

Houdini’s Cafè è Cucina in Diggers Rest has called for public help to find the valuable trophy, won by Rekindling.

Police have been told unknown offenders forced entry to the café on the Calder Highway some time between 11.30pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.

Once inside, the offenders ransacked the premises and stole the cash register, cash and the 2017 Melbourne Cup.

“We appreciate any information of its whereabouts or if anyone has seen or heard anything to contact us, let’s get the cup back to its rightful owner,” the cafe has since posted on Facebook.

Melbourne Cup trophies are worth about $150,000.

The stolen trophy is a replica cup, made because there are multiple owners, but has been created by the maker of the original cup and still has significant value.

Rekindling had only one run after winning the Melbourne Cup, finishing last in the Australian Cup before being retired to stud.

