Confirmed: Top cop Ashton makes Monash Freeway booking

Well, you can’t accuse Victoria’s top cop of not being hands-on.

Chief commissioner Graham Ashton intercepted a speeding driver on the Monash Freeway.

It was flagged on Ross and John’s Rumour File this morning and Victoria Police later confirmed the intercept happened on the Monash Freeway near Jacksons Road on Saturday.

The driver will be issued with a penalty notice for speeding.

(Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)