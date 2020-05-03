3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Confirmed: Top cop Ashton makes..

Confirmed: Top cop Ashton makes Monash Freeway booking

4 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Well, you can’t accuse Victoria’s top cop of not being hands-on.

Chief commissioner Graham Ashton intercepted a speeding driver on the Monash Freeway.

It was flagged on Ross and John’s Rumour File this morning and Victoria Police later confirmed the intercept happened on the Monash Freeway near Jacksons Road on Saturday.

The driver will be issued with a penalty notice for speeding.

(Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.