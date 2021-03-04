CONFIRMED: Victorian government to partly privatise VicRoads

VicRoads is being partly privatised.

Neil Mitchell received a red hot tip about the news on Friday morning.

Staff have been told an agreement has been reached on a joint venture between the government and private company.

It will cover the registration and licensing side of the business.

The Australian Services Union represents workers at VicRoads and Victorian branch secretary Lisa Darmanin told Neil Mitchell she’d expressed concerns with government for about a year about the idea.

Neil Mitchell: “I thought this government was opposed to privatisation?”

Lisa Darmanin: “That’s what we thought, Neil… we are disappointed.”

