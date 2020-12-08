Conflict brewing over Moreland councillor’s push to fly rainbow flag year round

A Melbourne council will tonight vote on a proposal to fly the LGBTQI+ flag all year around.

But one councillor says there simply “aren’t enough flag posts” and flying the rainbow flag all year will mean other groups in the community go unrecognised.

Moreland City Councillor Oscar Yildiz, told Tony Jones the motion is being put forward by a new councillor.

“Forty days after being elected he wants to move a motion on his first council meeting to fly the rainbow flag next to three other significant flags,” he said.

“I say ‘How about focusing on the issues you were elected to do?’.”

Cr Yildiz says flying the rainbow flag permanently will mean other flags cannot be flown on significant days.

“There aren’t enough flag posts because the fourth flag post is used for flags of significance for the Moreland community over the year,” he said.

